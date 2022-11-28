Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In Nov. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which were released in January 2021, are doing in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $185.17 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $73.65 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $44.90 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $6.62 Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator SR BT12-140: $4.87 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $4.85 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $4.47 Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil SR BT12-041: $4.30 Nuova Shenron, Flame Shot Unleased SR BT12-109: $4.25 Dragon Thunder BT12-120: $4.19

The Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR remains a high-value chase card, but it has come down a bit this past month. Other than that slight drop, we are continuing to see the non-SCR cards of this set lose value and essentially become bulk cards for collectors with doubles. The Special Rare and Super Rare prices have fallen so much that there is only one SPR that ranks in the top ten cards of the set. Even Dragon Thunder, a standard Rare card, outranks all but one SPR due to the lack of value in this set. Vicious Rejuvenation is essentially the inverse of the next set, Supreme Rivalry, which has no valuable SCRs but a handful of valuable SPRs and SRs.