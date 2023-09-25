Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Wild Resurgence In September 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series observes the June 2023 expansion Wild Resurgence in September 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Wild Resurgence, which was released in June 2023, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Son Goku, Peace Resolution GDR GOD RARE BT21-148: $1,350.00 Shenron, the Eternal Dragon SCR BT21-147: $73.18 Son Goku, Peace Resolution SCR BT21-148: $73.63 Dark King Mechikabura, the Last Judgment SCR BT21-149: $22.13 Uneasing Awakened Rage SR BT21-097: $12.20 SS Son Goku & SS2 Son Gohan, Father-Son Solidarity SPR BT21-079: $10.69 Uub, Focused Full-Strength Blow SPR BT21-051: $6.27 SSB Son Goku VS Golden Frieza, Spirit Clash SPR BT21-111: $6.11 SSB Son Goku VS SSB Vegeta, Rivalry SPR BT21-110: $4.92 SS Son Goku & SS2 Son Gohan, Father-Son Solidarity SR BT21-079: $4.87

There have been no sales of the Son Goku, Peace Resolution GDR GOD RARE since June, so it remains locked into its current value.

Shenron, the Eternal Dragon SCR, has dropped over $20 but has become the second-biggest card in the set. Son Goku, Peace Resolution SCR used to be the second biggest but has undergone a $30 drop that puts it below the Shenron SCR. The cheapest SCR is Dark King Mechikabura, the Last Judgment SCR, which has fallen to SPR prices here.

