Dragon Ball Super: Cross Spirits Prerelease Events Begin This Weekend

Pre-release events begin for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Cross Spirits, this weekend. The set, which has the intensely long full title of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Cross Spirits, focuses on the new BOOST mechanic that has been added to the game. Keep reading to find out details about the set as well as where it can be found.

Pre-release events for Cross Spirits will take place this weekend at local game stores. Some of these stores will be hosting competitive gameplay, while others may still have restrictions. Your best bet is to call your local game retailer to inquire about this weekend's Dragon Ball Super festivities.

At these events, may players will be able to purchase pre-release packs and Cross Spirits booster packs. Some stores may even actually sell booster boxes of Cross Spirits to lucky customers.

The set will see its full, wide release one week from today on Friday, August 13th, 2021.

Starting on August 13th, 2021, there will also be a new Premium Pack (coded PP05) released, which will include four packs of Cross Spirits and two copies of a new promo card.

Booster Boxes of Cross Spirits will include 24 packs. Each pack will include 12 cards. The cards of Cross Spirits include: 60 Common (normal/holo) 38 Uncommon (normal/holo) 30 Rare (normal/holo) 23 Super Rare 10 Special Rare 3 Secret Rare

Cross Spirits features cards with artwork inspired by the Saiyan Saga, the Buu Saga, the Tournament of Power, the Super 17 Saga, and the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon.

There are three Secret Rares, or SCRs, in Cross Spirits. One of the SCRs, which features Goku and Frieza teaming up during the Tournament of Power, has become quite a hot item ahead of release, with its pre-order price soaring in the secondary market. This is likely to be a hotly coveted card.