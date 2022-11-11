Dragon Ball Super Introduces Son Gohan Rares In Next Set

There is a special new rarity coming to Dragon Ball Super Card Game in the next set. Fighter's Ambition, the second set of the current Zenkai Series block, has added SGRs to the mix: Son Gohan Rares. These cards, rendered in red foil, showcase major moments from the history of Son Gohan in honor of his ascension on the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition's Son Gohan Rares will trace the young warrior's story from his first appearance all the way to his Super Hero story. Today, let's take a look at the first SGR from Fighter's Ambition.

Son Gohan, Hostile Saiyan Encounter SGR showcases Gohan as we first met him in the first episode of Dragon Ball Z. He wears the Four-Star Dragon Ball hat and runs innocently across the card here, still a child seemingly incapable of caring for himself. Raditz, who reveals himself as Goku's brother and Gohan's uncle at the start of this franchise-altering arc, looms over Gohan here, intimidating and evil.

What I'm wondering about here mostly is the pull rate question. How many SGRs will we get per box? Will it impact the number of Super Rares (five) or Special Rares (two) that are normally offered? That will be one of the most interesting aspects of Fighter's Ambition to see, as it has been quite a while since we have gotten set-specific campaign rares.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.