Dragon Ball Super Power Absorbed Collector Booster: Gold Cards Pt 2 The rare Dragon Ball Super Card Game product Power Absorbed Collector Booster features highly coveted Alternate Arts with gold foil.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by.

Here are more of the Gold Alternate Arts from the Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed Collector's Booster. Here, we have an array of characters including:

A Majin Buu-era team-up by Super Saiyan Vegeta and Super Saiyan Goku

Vegito, the result of Goku and Vegeta's Potara earring fusion

Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, a form that this fused character unlocked in the "Future" Trunks Saga when the two Saiyans fused again to take on Zamasu

Super Saiyan 4 Goku Xeno from the Prison Planet Saga

A standard, but sick, Vegeta card

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.