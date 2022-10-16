Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Android 18

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a card featuring one of the most iconic female characters not only in Dragon Ball but in all of anime.

It's Android 18! She may be better known in her outfit with the jeans and black shirt with striped sleeves, but the pink tracksuit that she wore during the Tournament of Power is definitely a sleeper hit. She started out as a villain but ended up far less cruel than her Future equivalent from Future Trunks' timeline. While she and Android 17 were a worrisome threat for a while, things quickly changed when Cell arrived on the scene and made his presence as the true Big Bad of the Androids arc clear.

