Dragon Ball Super Previews Championship Pack 2022: Meta-Cooler

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, a look at another Championship Pack 2022 card.

Meta-Cooler is an obvious choice here for those who have been ripping packs of the latest set. Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad had a heavy Cooler focus, featuring cards that depicted Frieza's tyrannical brother from both of the movies in which he appeared. That means we got a Cooler's Revenge focus which included cards featuring Cooler's standard form and the form he claimed was beyond Frieza's fourth transformation, as well as a The Return of Cooler focus which included cards using the form we see above, Meta-Cooler. Meta-Cooler ends up being revealed as a series of drones operated by the Meta-Cooler Core, which is the source power that is revealed to be Cooler's actual remains that fused with the Big Gete Star.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.