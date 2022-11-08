Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: Baby

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, let's take a look at one of the first previews from the set featuring a villain from GT.

Dragon Ball GT, while not canonical, added quite a lot to the mythos during the Baby Saga. Here, we have Baby as the "Golden Avenger," which sees him in his Golden Great Ape form. This form happens when a Saiyan in the Great Ape form utilizes the Super Saiyan transformation. This form puts the user, including the devious Baby who was possessing Vegeta at this time, into an uncontrollable rage. This form has appeared in the franchise's expanded universe, including games but has not been brought into the canon of Super as of yet, but considering how Toriyama has already added Broly, Gogeta, and more to the official story after their initial non-canon debuts, only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.