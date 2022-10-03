Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Android 18 SR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at an interesting mixture of cards from the multi-colored section of this set.

Like most sets, the multi-colored section of Dawn of the Z-Legends loses the focus that most colored sections of the set have on certain storylines. Here, we have an eclectic mixture of cards, including an Android 18 Super Rare. This SR shows Android 18 striking with her foot and her arms folded, which shows her early-Android Saga arrogance. Very WWE of her. Other cards in this preview feature Cooler in the form that he suggested was the equivalent of Frieza's "final" form (at the time), which he then demonstrated he could advance beyond. Bardock appears next to Cooler above, which is no surprise considering the Bardock theme running through this set. We get a Bardock Leader, Z-Card, Secret Rare, God Rare, and even more in Dawn of the Z-Legends. Finally, the last card in this preview features a ferocious young Goku from O.G. Dragon Ball.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.