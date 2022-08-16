Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Demon Born

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we continue with the trend of O.G. Dragon Ball cards featuring characters from the Piccolo arc.

As we get closer to the release of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new Zenkai Series block with the first set, Dawn of the Z-Warriors, the previews coming out are starting to give us an idea of the set's shape. While Bandai described the set as focusing on "all sagas," there is a definite focus of the Green section (appropriately) on the King Piccolo Saga and Piccolo Jr. Saga from the original series. This doesn't only include the cards featuring King Piccolo and Piccolo Jr., but also the musical instrument-themed villains introduced in that saga. Today, we show off cards featuring Tambourine and Drum. Tambourine is the secondary antagonist of the King Piccolo Saga and is the first villain to have killed Krillin, something that Frieza would later infamously repeat.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.