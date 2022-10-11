Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Gohan SPR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more cards featuring one of the most memorable Special Rares from the set.

Gohan has had many iconic looks throughout his appearances in Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, and even non-canon material such as the movies, GT, and Xenoverse content. One of the latest and biggest standouts has been his appearance in the Super Hero movie written by Akira Toriyama himself. The movie sees Gohan return to his Piccolo-inspired gi, wearing glasses for a portion of the movie as he powers up to his Ultimate form as seen in this beautiful SPR from Dawn of the Z-Legends. I think it is a safe bet that we will see the transformation he unlocked, Gohan Beast, in the next set. The promotion for Gohan Beast is all over the place, seen most recently at this past weekend's New York Comic-Con where bags and hair pieces showing Gohan Beast's extra spiky silver hair were given out.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.