Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Goku/Vegeta Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more Dragon Ball GT-themed cards that will show up in Dawn of the Z-Legends.

This past weekend, we at Bleeding Cool showed off cards featuring Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue forms. However, Dawn of the Z-Legends also features cards based on the original, non-canonical, pre-DBS continuation of the series, GT. This includes the above Leader, which features Goku alongside of Vegeta with his fresh cut. Flip the Leader over to the Awaken side and you will find the iconic Saiyan duo in their Super Saiyan 4 forms. Super Saiyan 4 was popular, and I think that in part it was such a hit because it allowed fans to see characters not only with a new transformation but also with characteristics closer to their original depiction. Vegeta's hair grew back to its normal state and Goku, when in this form, was an adult again.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.