Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Poppy Illustration

Poppy of the Paldea Elite Four features in the next Pokémon TCG set coming to Japan, the Charizard-themed Ruler of the Black Flame.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at one of the Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporters from the set.

Poppy is a Steel-type Trainer from the Paldea Region. She is a member of the Elite Four. Poppy uses Copperajah, Magnezone, Bronzong, Corviknight, and Tinkaton, the last of which she Terrastallizes during combat with the player. In Ruler of the Black Flame, artist Ryota Murayama illustrates Poppy on a Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter. Murayama has been contributing since XY – Flashfire and is known for its painterly, illustrative style. Recent Murayama cards you may recognize include Mew Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith and Alolan Vulpix V from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

