Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: King Piccolo Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a Leader card featuring a villain from the O.G. series that would not only introduce Namekians and start Piccolo's journey, but would also set the stage for years of storylines to come.

In many ways, King Piccolo was the beginning of Dragon Ball focusing sagas around a single insurmountable villain. Previously, storylines had a wider focus, such as Goku and friends being pursued by Pilaf, Goku and Krillin competing in the World Martial Arts Tournament, and Goku battling the various members of the Red Ribbon Army. King Piccolo's arrival saw a shift in that which would carry over into subsequent sagas focused around villains like Piccolo Jr., Vegeta, Frieza, Cell, and Buu. We would see Dragon Ball Super mix things up more in modern times, with some arcs casting a wide net like the Tournament of Power arc while others remained villain-focused such as the Golden Frieza Saga and the epic Goku Black storyline. Looking ahead at what the manga is doing now, it does seem as if the focus on a single main villain is increasing once again.

