Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Launch Promo

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, with the Dawn of the Z-Legends cards all already previewed, let's take a look at a promo card associated with the set featuring one of the franchise's first characters who is now all but forgotten: Launch.

We have gotten some terrific cards featuring the good Launch. This Launch, Personality Shift card instead shows off the bad side of the character that emerges when she sneezes. This Launch is a trigger-happy criminal who often emerges at the worst times. She is played for a gag most of the time and has a personality and looks totally separate from the standard sweet, blue-haired Launch. It has been a long time since Launch was featured in Dragon Ball, which is a shame… but at least we get cool cards like this.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews as we move onto the next release, the upcoming 5th Anniversary Set. This set will include reprinted Secret Rare cards with never-before-seen Alternate Art created in celebration of this big anniversary.