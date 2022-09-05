Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: SSB Pair

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more Goku and Vegeta cards.

It comes as no surprise, of course, that even though Dawn of the Z-Legends kicks off the overarching Zenkai Series with a broad focus including the Piccolo Saga, the Other World Tournament Saga, GT, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we are of course still getting our staples. Super Saiyan Blue Son Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta both get "SSB, Help from the Past" cards showcasing their role in the Future Trunks Saga. These two performed instrumental roles in the battle against Zamasu, who had come to wreak havoc on Future Trunks' timeline. While their fusion isn't shown here, this storyline also saw the second canonical fusion of Goku and Vegeta into Vegito. Vegito was the third-ever character to obtain Super Saiyan Blue, followed by Goku and Vegeta's other fusion Gogeta in the Broly movie.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.