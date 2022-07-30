Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Z-Card UI Goku

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out a new Z-Card that will be played on top of the Awaken side of Leaders.

This promo card associated with the upcoming Zenkai Series release shows the strongest version I've seen so far of the new Z-Card art style. This airbrushed, in-your-face style of art is exclusive to Z-Cards and shows Bandai coming out strong with a branded aesthetic for this new era of the DBSCG. Some of them, though, show growing pains of artists struggling to achieve the intended perspective such a card needs. This Ultra Instinct Goku, though, was the first Z-Card I personally saw and sets the tone for how cool a Z Awaken card can be. It'll certainly be fun to begin opening packs to see how the drop rate of this card style compares to Leaders or bigger hits like Super Rares or Special Rares. Note, though, that this is a promo that cannot be pulled in packs but will instead be associated with the Dawn of the Z-Legends pre-release events.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.