Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku: Korin Tower

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku that recreates one of Goku's early iconic journeys.

Gotta love Kid Goku! Many fans of the Dragon Ball franchise started with Z, but I think the original, O.G. DB is worth looking back to. While the series were split, with the Saiyan Saga marking the start of Z, Toriyama never saw it as such. The story of Goku has multiple pauses and start-ups, with the earliest episodes showing him as a kid but the later DB episodes aging him up to damn near the age he was at the start of Z.

One of my hopes is that the next series block in DBSCG, the upcoming Zenkai series, focuses not only heavily on Super but also on Dragon Ball itself, as there is such a wealth to pull on. More Launch and Tien cards, for instance!

