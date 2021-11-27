Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Dirty Burst & Giant Ball

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Here, we have some Tournament of Power action, showcasing two card titles that I have to think Bandai paired with a snicker. Giant Ball and Dirty Burst? Get out of here, dude. Dirty Burst is a move used by the duplicitous Frost, who is a member of Frieza's race from Universe 6. Giant Ball is a transformation used by Monna, a member of Universe 4. Monna's form may be funny-looking, but when it comes to transformation, she was able to use this form to best Cabba in his Super Saiyan form. Looking at these two cards reminds me of how interesting the Tournament of Power was. Dragon Ball Super continued the franchise with such a different philosophy than GT. GT sought to make the focus and as a result the world of Dragon Ball smaller, while Super looked to the stars and sought to expand the mythology in ways that even Z didn't do. While there are many reasons to love Super, that additive philosophy, to me, is why it's such a successful continuation.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.