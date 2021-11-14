Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Master Roshi Reprint

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

One aspect about Mythic Booster that sets it apart from other expansions is that there doesn't seem to be a real theme other than "reprints." For example, the special Battle Evolution Booster set released earlier this year contained both new cards and reprints, and featured somewhat of a Tournament of Power focus. Not so with Mythic Booster. Here, we see Power Burst with the buffed-up Master Roshi and Dimension Magic featuring Janemba. Master Roshi is a staple of the Dragon Ball franchise of course, but Janemba is one of the most interesting movie-exclusive villains. Janemba was introduced in the film Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn as a kind of spin on Majin Buu. His mind-bending power made for one of the most visually interesting movies and his battle against Goku and Vegeta, who had to fuse into Gogeta to fight him, was one of the best from the films.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.