Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Son Goten & Piccolo

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Oh, man! We have just a handful of previews left before we have shown all of the major hits of the upcoming Mythic Booster. Hopefully, by then, we'll have an actual release date for this set. Because right now? Nada, Bandai! Nada. We are supposed to receive the Gift Collection which includes packs of Mythic Booster in mid-December, but what I'm interested in is more details on the release of the full set as a booster box. I still hold out hope I'll be able to do a pre-holiday opening of the set for Bleeding Cool readers to help last-minute shoppers decide if this is a set worth buying.

So, the preview cards. Here, we have an uncharacteristically intense Goten who is charging forward, his aura blazing with golden foil. We also get a rather cool Piccolo card. The gold foil on Piccolo blazes in his aura too, but it's the aurora borealis background that looks especially stunning. I get the sense that the gold foil will beautifully accentuate the stellar color work of this card.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.