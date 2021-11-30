Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: SS Rosé Goku Black Reprint

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

These two cards remind me of the SS4 Prismatic cards that we got in the 2021 Anniversary Set a few months back. Those cards took a specific pose and set characters in that same style for what felt like a set-within-a-set due to a unified art style. Now, we get the same idea here with Fused Zamasu, Deity's Wrath and SS Rosé Goku Black, Divine Prosperity. Goky Black/Zamasu are so far the most Dragon Ball Z-style villains that we have gotten in Super, which has overall been way less villain-focused than Z. With the Future Trunks Saga, we got a more traditional over-powered villain in the form of these two, along with a battle that, like the major Z sagas, pushed characters beyond their limits. Through this fight, we saw the first appearance of Super Saiyan Blue Vegito as well as the debut of a brand-new Super Saiyan transformation with Trunks' evolution into Super Saiyan Rage, a form which seemed in practice to be even more powerful than Super Saiyan 3.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.