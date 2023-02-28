Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Gohan Super Rare Dragon Ball Super shows off a new Super Rare from Power Absorbed featuring Gohan flexing his Ultimate form during the Tournament of Power.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Multicolored-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Son Gohan, Strength of Conviction is a Super Rare, which means that it will be embossed with light gold foil. Super Rares, designated SR in the rarity area of the card, are found at a rate of five per booster box in current Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets. This SR depicts Gohan in his Ultimate form as he was seen in the Tournament of Power. This is the form that Gohan unlocked during the Buu Saga, which he would continue to use as a transformation even more power than Super Saiyan. This is a new path of transformations for Gohan, and this form advances into the newly revealed Gohan Beast revealed in Super Hero.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.