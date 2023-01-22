Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Goku Z-Awakens Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next expansion Power Absorbed adapts the moment that Goku destroys Kid Buu with a decisive Spirit Bomb.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

What a perfect pair of Z-Awakens. First, these two don't horribly disfigure the character in an attempt to force a 3D style, as we saw on many of the Zenkai Cards in the first two sets. What's even better, though, is that these both tie together beautifully. The first Z-Awaken is Son Goku, Spirit Bomb Hope, where is he gathering the energy for a Spirit Bomb in his base form. Then, the second Z-Awaken is SS Son Goku, Majin Showdown, as he throws the Spirit Bomb toward Buu, powering up to Super Saiyan now that he has finished gathering that energy. Goku puts his fingers to his head in a "goodbye" gesture here, knowing that the attack will destroy Buu and hoping, secretly, that his enemy will return as a rival… minus the evil.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.