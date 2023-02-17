Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: More Androids Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Power Absorbed set features characters who fuse with or absorb each other in an effort to find true power.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

And we have… more Androids! The link between the various sections of the set, with the exception of the Cumber-led Black-colored section is right there in the title of the expansion: Power Absorbed. Majin Buu absorbs various characters to become Super Buu in his ever-shifting forms. Android 17, 18, and 16, who is pictured here, were hunted by Cell, with 17 and 18 being absorbed to make Semi-Perfect Cell and then Perfect Cell. Now, in the new Android 17 & Hell Fighter 17, Synchronized card, we see the preparation for the fusion that, through brainwashing, would lead to the merged villain, Super 17. A strong theme!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.