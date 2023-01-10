Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Prison Planet Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set Power Absorbed takes on the Super Dragon Ball Heroes Prison Planet Saga, starting in March 2023.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some Zenkai Cards from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

In Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the Prison Planet is created by Fu in a timeline introduced in the Future Trunks Saga. The timeline is the second version of the Future Trunks timeline that Future Trunks went to live in after Grand Zeno wiped the original one out of existence after the Zamasu battle. Fu brings warriors from all over time and space to battle on this collection of planets known as the Green Area, Slum Area, Core Area, and Chaos Area. In the game and anime, Prison Planet explodes after a battle with Ultra Instinct Goku and Super Saiyan 3 Cumber.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.