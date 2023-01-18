Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: SS Vegito Leader Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Power Absorbed will in part focus on the climax of the Majin Buu Saga with cards featuring Vegito & more.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at the first card from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The Yellow section of Power Absorbed kicks off with a Saiyan-themed leader. The Leader Front features Son Goku & Vegeta on a card titled "Path to Victory." We can see exactly what path is being referenced here as well, as Goku has the infamous Potara earring that results in the character we see when we flip the card to the Leader Front: Vegito, in his Super Saiyan form. This is the Potara-fused version of Goku and Vegeta that we initially saw during Dragon Ball Z's battle with Buu. Initially, Goku and Vegeta thought that the fusion would be irreversible, but they have, of course, since parted and even fused into Vegito again during the battle with Zamasu in Super.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.