Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Online: Legion, EVE Vanguard, Operation Nemesis

EVE Online: Legion Receives Major Update While Revealing New Plans

A new update was released last week for EVE Online: Legion, as the team also revealed plans of what's coming to the game later this year

Article Summary EVE Online: Legion gets a major update with ship balance changes and quality of life improvements.

Freelance gigs expand, including new Destroy Capsuleer contracts and player-made bounty boards.

ESS system and wormhole connections are overhauled to deepen exploration and small-scale gameplay.

EVE Vanguard's Operation Nemesis event will link both games with combined PvE missions and rewards.

CCP Games released a new update this week for EVE Online: Legion, as well as a look at what's coming to EVE Vanguard in the near future. First up, the new update brings with it several improvements to help out the main mechanics of the game, balances for ships, an expansion on freelancer gigs, and more. Meanwhile, EVE Vanguard has revealed that the next phase of testing will be called Operation Nemesis, as the playtest will take place from September 16 to October 2, 2025. We have more info about both below.

EVE Online: Legion – September Update

Major quality of life improvements, including a free time-limited character resculpt token for better player expression, and changing the minimum requirements to join the Angel Cartel and Guristas pirate factions.

Sweeping ship balance changes and improvements to broad areas of the game. Underutilized ships have been revitalized, armor-focused vessels have been strengthened, and the overall combat landscape has been rebalanced to expand player choice and shake up long-standing strategies.Deeper exploration with the arrival of new and more frequent wormhole connections, alongside several quality-of-life upgrades for those who thrive on venturing into the unknown.

The ESS (Encounter Surveillance System) also undergoes a significant overhaul, breathing new life into small-scale gameplay and offering fresh opportunities for mastery.

The Freelance system expands with the daring new "Destroy Capsuleer" project type. Combined with ESI support, this opens the door to player-made bounty boards and mercenary-style contracts.

EVE Vanguard – Operation Nemesis

Operation Nemesis is a joint PvE operation tasked to EVE Vanguard's Warclones and EVE Online's Capsuleers to uncover valuable secrets hidden across New Eden. Connecting two games and realizing a sci-fi combined arms fantasy is only possible in the EVE Universe. It's also the first time a direct economic connection has been established between EVE Online and EVE Vanguard, which can have lasting impacts across New Eden's player-run corporations.

In EVE Vanguard, Warclones set out complete assignments and faction expeditions while planetside. Completing assignments as a Vanguard Warclone reveals high-value convoys in highsec, lowsec, and nullsec space in EVE Online.

As convoys are revealed, EVE Online Capsuleers can move to intercept them and earn valuable resources to gain the upper hand against rival factions in New Eden.

Completing faction expeditions and tracking convoys is no easy task; players must disable Upwell defenses and push back Mordu's Legion to complete their missions.

EVE Online Capsuleers within five jumps from a convoy's spawn are alerted to its location, creating a high-stakes race on who can intercept and loot its contents first.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!