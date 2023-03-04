Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Ultimate Gohan Son Gohan and Super Saiyan Vegeta appear on these two cards revealed for Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Power Absorbed.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

More Saiyans! Son Gohan, Daring Onslaught shows Gohan in his standard form wearing the classic Son Goku gi. This form is very slightly distinct from Gohan's Ultimate form, which is the same except his bang falls down over his face in his Ultimate form. Then, the SS Vegeta, Immediate Response shows off Vegeta's Super Saiyan form. Vegeta's hair actually resembles Super Saiyan 2 here more closely than base Super Saiyan, but we don't see the trademark bolts of electricity that we'd see on Super Saiyan 2. Also, the cards have been pretty good about crediting the specific form correctly.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.