Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Champa Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This right here could be my favorite Leader ever. If you told me as a Dragon Ball Z obsessed kid that a future canonical continuation would one day introduce a tubby anthropomorphic cat with a power level higher than any of the main characters at that time, I'd look at you like I looked at the kid who swore there was a story where Piccolo went Super Saiyan. And yet, here we are, and Akira Toriyama made it work. Champa became one of the most interesting characters during Super due to his relationship with Beerus, with the two of them at each other's throats constantly while still displaying a begrudging but, deep down, truly loving brotherly bond. The climatic Tournament of Power arc is packed to the brim with emotional moments, but there's one that fans will know that sees Champa standing across from Beerus with nothing left to say that may be the most tragic and impactful moment of the revival thus far. When I think of Dragon Ball's big moments, I think of Goku turning Super Saiyan upon seeing Frieza kill Krillin, I think of the Trunks reveal, of Gohan turning Super Saiyan 2, of the Father-Son Kamehameha, of Vegeta's sacrifice to stop Buu. Now, that moment with Champa joins those iconic moments as well, and I'm glad to see this new, amazing character get such a killer Leader.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.