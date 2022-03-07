Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Kusu SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Man, Realm of the Gods did such a great job with switching up the vibe of Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Like the series on which it is based, people could look at DBSCG as a flashy card game with the major hits all focusing on fighting and power. I'm thrilled to see the Special Rares showcasing scenes featuring uncommon characters like Kusu and to do it in such a beautifully illustrated way. The vibe here is fun and chill, in total contrast to some of the set's more fists-forward SPRs where Jiren and Goku clash and where Vegeta trains Cabba.

Though it may be an unlikely choice, this is one of my biggest chase cards just because of how different it is. It's cool to see Bandai stretching out and trying new things now that they've had the card game going for almost five years.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.