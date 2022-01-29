Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Monaka

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Toriyama made a major return to the comedy of Dragon Ball when he launched Dragon Ball Super, mixing the old school storytelling with the action and intensity of the Z sagas. One of the funniest ongoing bits in the show is Monaka, the puffy-nippled waif with the power level of a potted plant. The twist with this character is that Beerus, in an attempt to encourage Goku's training and bottomless despite to be the most powerful warrior in existence, has told Goku that Monaka is actually the most powerful fighter in their universe. This ongoing joke has led to some terrific scenes, including an episode where Beerus wore a Monaka costume to trick Goku while Puar posed as Beerus. When the Super anime returns, there's a lot I want to see. I'm excited to see new adversaries like Moro and Granolah adapted into the anime and I can't wait to see more Ultra Instinct, but I also want more Monaka. A much Monaka as there can be!

