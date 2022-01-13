Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Robelu

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Robelu will likely be remembered by DBSCG collectors as the subject of one of the more affordable SCRs last year. "Robelu, Demigra's Secretary" was an SCR from Supreme Rivalry that felt was a bit underrated due to Robelu's strong design which offers a different vibe than many Dragon Ball villains. While I don't generally love how much DBSCG focuses on Super Dragon Ball Heroes characters like this which aren't part of the series canon, one thing I do really like is that we get to see a great variety of villains. While we have seen some notable female villains including Mai from Dragon Ball and Android 18 (redeemed of course), the expanded material certainly opens up with characters including Robelu, Towa, and more. The demonic characters working for Demigra are known for having names based on sauce, and Robelu is no different. Her name comes from the mustard-based sauce, Sauce Robert.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.