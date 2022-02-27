Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: SS4 Vegeta & Bardock

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Today, we'll take a break from the showcase of the new Special Rares (SPRs). Bandai, in their showcase of the set's SPRs, actually snuck in two additional cards. This set focuses largely on deities, which means that most of the Saiyans featured are going to be utilizing God Ki, with Vegeta using Super Saiyan Blue, Goku using Ultra Instinct, and even Trunks Xeno using Super Sayan God. However, the multi-colored selection of the set is off-theme a bit. Here, we see Vegeta and Bardock using Super Saiyan 4. This is a cool function of the multi-colored area, which is a small selection at the end of the set which is numbered after the black-colored cards but before the SCRs. One thing that I can't confirm is whether or not this is the entirety of the multi-colored section or if there will be more cards in the set, but with us now less than a week away from prerelease, we will know soon.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.