Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Vegeta Leader Promo

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This promo Leader will, I believe, be one of the Realm of the Gods pre-release promos, but the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page doesn't say. I absolutely love this Leader, both with the Super Saiyan Vegeta artwork on the Leader Front and the Super Saiyan God Vegeta on the Awaken side. The level of detail in the illustration, especially in Vegeta's aura and attack, is absolutely incredible. In the standard episodes of the Dragon Ball Super anime, we didn't see Vegeta obtain this level, as he went right to Super Saiyan Blue the first time that we saw him battle Golden Frieza after training with Whis to obtain God Ki. However, it was implied that he obtained this power as a prerequisite for his SSB ascension, which was later confirmed when the DBS: Broly movie finally saw him use Super Saiyan God. There's a video I love which you can watch here where a YouTuber films a crowd reaction to the first time Vegeta shows off Super Saiyan God. If I was in the crowd, I'd feel the exact same way, as it's quite fun to see the characters in these various forms. We've still never seen the official, canon anime show Vegeta as a Super Saiyan 3!

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.