Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Vegeta & Trunks Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Today, we reveal one of the yellow-colored Leaders in this upcoming set. On the Leader Front, it features Trunks in his standard form. Note the blue hair. Controversial? Indeed. Bulma was depicted with both purple and blue hair in the manga, but the anime stuck to blue. When Trunks was introduced, the anime had his hair colored purple. Dragon Ball Super saw that purple color change to blue as a redesign, thought to be a note from Toriyama. Funny, though… Kid Trunks' hair remains purple.

The Awaken side of the Leader is an absolute stunner featuring Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta and Super Saiyan Trunks. Truthfully, it looks like Trunks might actually be in his Super Saiyan Rage form, which he achieved as a mysterious power-up beyond Super Saiyan 2. This form saw Trunks suddenly able to fight alongside of God Ki users.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.