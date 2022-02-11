Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Vegeta & Trunks SR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

In addition to the Vegeta and Trunks Leader that we're getting in the Yellow-colored section of Realm of the Gods, we are also getting a Super Rare. This SR features Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta and Super Saiyan Trunks. They are clashing in this moment, which recreates the training bout when Future Trunks returned to the series' standard timeline. There, he showed off his power to Vegeta, revealing that he could power up to Super Saiyan 2. Vegeta showed him that he had ascended as well, but had taken it much further, revealing the marriage of God Ki and the Super Saiyan form, which creates Super Saiyan Blue.

It isn't just the heroes shining in the Yellow section of the set, though. Here's what Bandai had to say about this section:

Yellow, meanwhile, features the Future Trunks Saga. Zamasu's dark schemes, along with the scene of him fusing with Goku Black, are all recreated in full. The theme is designed to work well with blue and yellow Zamasu cards from past sets, including {DB1-057 Fused Zamasu, Deity's Wrath} from Draft Box 4 -Dragon Brawl-. If you're a Zamasu fan, there's going to be plenty for you to sink your teeth into here!

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.