Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Dabura Returns

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Dragon Ball has such a way of making minor characters leave an impact. Think back to Dodoria and Zarbon. These henchmen of Frieza's were featured briefly during the Namek Saga in Dragon Ball Z before falling to Vegeta's hand, and yet they remain characters that virtually every fan would know. The same is true of Dabura, a Cell-level villain who we met at a time when the main characters were beginning to outclass that kind of power. Dabura was the right-hand man of Babidi as the frail old wizard brought Majin Buu back to left, which led to Dabura's demise before he could stake his own claim for the Dragon Ball hall of villainy. The character is still remembered, though, and gets a major focus in some of the non-canon, expanded universe material, particularly in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes Dark Empire Saga content.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.