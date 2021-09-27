Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Goku & Vegeta Awaken

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Yesterday, we covered the front side of the Goku and Vegeta leaders. The front showed the two most iconic Saiyans in their memorable battle poses that they assumed during their first showdown. This is a pose that has been referenced in artwork and promo material for years, and Dragon Ball Super even had Goku and Vegeta reference it with a scene in the current finale. Now, when these cards are flipped over to the "Awaken" side, collectors and long-time fans will be pleased to see the iconic beam struggle between Goku and Vegeta recreated. The same concept is used on a single card for the promotional card found in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown Premium Packs, but that has a close-up angle on the two combatants. Here, we see Goku and Vegeta from the side to show off the extreme power of both the Kamehameha and the Galick Gun. This is the side of the Leaders that can be pulled as a parallel foil, and I personally can't wait to get the pair.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.