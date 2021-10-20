Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Son Gohan Leader

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Whoa! The use of gold on this Son Gohan Leader makes both sides look like Super Rares. With a set focusing on Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles, with two of those battles being set early in Dragon Ball Z chronology, it was inevitable that we'd have some Oozaru action on a Leader card. Here, Gohan looks equally badass on both sides. The Leader Front shows Gohan with his famous Namek-era bowl cut surging with rage. (This is actually inspired by The Tree of Might, but the haircut belongs to Namek, and we all know that.) The back shows Gohan going into Great Ape mode as he radiates a golden aura. Interestingly, the artwork of the Leader cards we've seen so far is outright outclassing the artwork of this set's Special Rares.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.