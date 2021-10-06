Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Super Saiyan Gohan

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Every time Dragon Ball Super Card Game begins to preview a new set, there are a few cards that I look at and just know they're going to be an S-Tier parallel foil. The first DBS set I reported on for Bleeding Cool was Supreme Rivalry, which had a Super Saiyan Trunks and a Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta which were like this. The artwork seemed designed to lean into the foiled glow by focusing on the characters' blazing auras. Now, we get a card like that here with SS Son Gohan, Opposing the Demon. This card may just be a common, but I'm telling you. Pull this bad boy in the parallel foil slot and you might do a double-take, thinking it's a Super Rare. Also, I love that this set gives Gohan in this outfit, which didn't get much screentime, the spotlight. The gi is similar to what Gohan wore in The Cell Games when he famously went Super Saiyan 2, but the tied red belt adds a unique flourish in his appearance in Broly: Second Coming, which is the focus of this portion of Saiyan Showdown.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.