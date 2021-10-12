Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Tournament Pack Vol. 6

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Here, we showcase two of Goku's kids in… very different circumstances. The Tournament Pack promos show these cards as unrelated, but it's interesting to compare them. Gohan grew up with his powers forged by fire. He was kidnapped at a young age by Raditz and helped defeat him due to a burst of rage. Ever since that fateful battle which led to his father's death and left him tasks with training under the harsh conditions set by Piccolo to prepare for a full-on Saiyan invasion, Gohan would work to hone that rage into a weapon. Goten, on the other hand, grew up in a time of peace. He virtually has no rage and has instead had the privilege of honing his ability with warriors far stronger than Gohan was surrounded by. Goten is more powerful than Gohan at his age because of this but, while Gohan was able to overcome Cell at a young age, Goten and Trunks both are considered a liability in battle due to their inability to take things seriously.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.