Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Turles Vs Gohan

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

So many of the early Dragon Ball Z movies, while non-canon, served to underline one of the core series' most compelling plotlines: the importance of Gohan and his untapped power. Stealing Gohan and turning him into a soldier was a plotline we saw more than once here, and Turles from Tree of Might was one of the villains who wanted to do exactly that. Gohan's power would later be awakened at two different points during the series: when he turned Super Saiyan 2 for the first time in the fight against Perfect Cell and then again when the remainder of his unawakened power was released in the Buu Saga, giving Gohan his Mystic form. Just imagine if that type of power would have been able to be used for evil instead of saving the world and… well, honestly, mostly studying a lot.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.