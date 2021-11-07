Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Universe 6 Heroes

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

The warriors of Universe 6 appear here in two group cards. The first card features the time-skipping assassin Hit, one of the most powerful warriors in Dragon Ball Super, leading the charge with a collage of other Universe 6 characters behind him. The card also includes the Saiyans Kale, Caulifla, and Cabba; Botamo the hilariously Winnie the Pooh-inspired fighter; Frost, a duplicitous member of Frieza's race who can transform like the iconic DBZ villain; and finally Magetta, a powerful warrior that is more sensitive to personal insults than it is actual battle tactics. The other card focuses on Cabba, Caulifla, and Kale, three Saiyans that opened up the Dragon Ball world in a major way, establishing a whole world of living Saiyans as well as introducing the first official female Super Saiyans to be depicted in a canonical story.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.