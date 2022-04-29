Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Android 17 & 18 SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Yet another intensely awesome Special Rare from Ultimate Squad. We're getting a lot of Special Rares these days that seek to recreate iconic moments from the anime. This one features Android 18 rocking the outfit she stole from the "hick town" while she and Android 17 were first unleashed on Earth. This led to a car chase with police officers that showed how the Androids of this timeline were technically bad because they go around stealing and trying to kill Goku, but compare this chase here to what the versions of 17 and 18 from Future Trunks' timeline would've done. The level of destruction their counterparts from that timeline would've dealt is on an entirely different level. It seems that Toriyama was already seeding in redemption for the Androids early in their appearance.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.