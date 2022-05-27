Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Cooler & Freiza SRs

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

The Frieza and Cooler cards continue. To the left, this Cooler Super Rare showcases the non-canon but so badass fifth form of the Frieza Race. Cooler normally appears like Frieza's fourth form which was, before he appeared, thought to be the race's "final form." So much so that the term "final form" became a meme. However, Cooler's horned form was introduced as an even more advanced phase that Frieza couldn't get to. Of course, Frieza — who is pictured on the Super Rare Unison card to the right — went on to canonically unlock a form far more powerful than even his final form and Cooler's fifth form. That form is Golden Freiza, which can be seen on other cards in the set.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.