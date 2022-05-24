Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Cooler's Squadron

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Clearly Ginyu inspired, Cooler's Squadron gets a fun appearance in Ultimate Squad. Ahead of the set's release, Bandai has also posted a message reminding stores about June tournaments as the deadline approaches. They write:

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set?