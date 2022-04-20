Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Dark Empire

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Ever since the start of the Unison Warrior Series block two years ago with Rise of the Unison Warrior, the Black section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets has focused squarely on the Dark Empire Saga. This included demon-centric content from the expanded universe of the series that pulls from Xenoverse and primarily Super Dragon Ball Heroes. You can see some of the characters above, all of whom have been featured in these sets many times. What I'm wondering is, considering that this is the final Unison Warrior Series set, if we will see sets under the next block, titled Zenkai Series, begin to switch things up. I theorized in a previous post that perhaps we would see Bandai begin to focus a section on the characters of the manga who have yet to appear in the anime, like potentially Granolah and Moro.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.