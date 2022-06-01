Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: General Blue

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Let's be real, General Blue was played for some incredibly weird humor and character moments that even the "uncut" version of the dub had to dance around. Even with all of that in mind, I found Blue to be an interesting early foe for Goku. While I absolutely adore the fights of Z and Super, I like how the classic Dragon Ball villains could both out-maneuver Goku in fights but didn't just scrap. General Blue's arc saw Goku and friends take a deep-sea dive which I remember as one of the most unique and exciting arcs in the series. It was the first time for me that the overarching Red Ribbon Army storyline began to live up to the fun of the previous Tournament arc, and the series never let up from that point on.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.