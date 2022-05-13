Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Goku, Pan, Trunks SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We're looking back to the Red section of Ultimate Squad, which has mostly been shown so far in the previews. This section focuses on the Black Star Dragon Balls Saga from Dragon Ball GT, with a primary focus on Goku, Trunk, Pan, and the robotic villains they face. Now, we're finally seeing Special Rares from across the set, and this section gets a terrific SPR featuring Super Saiyan Goku (once he's been made mini again by Pilaf's mistaken wish), Super Saiyan Trunks, and Pan. While the other sections of the set are more exciting, it's hard not to get pumped by looking at this card! It has so much gold that it almost looks like a Secret Rare and the artwork is quite nice. While I'm way more excited by the Cell Saga and Red Ribbon Army sections of the set, I wouldn't be even a little disappointed to pull this.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad.